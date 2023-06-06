I have read about recent proposals to install a roundabout at the Sea Island and Frederica road intersection, increase Sea Island Road to four lanes and modify the poorly designed gateway roundabout.

Our county has spent a fortune on engineering studies in an attempt to improve traffic flow, but didn’t design the roadways properly. They need to be designed as part of a whole system, not a segment. In some states highways are designed the same as other flow systems. I had an electrical circuit professor that returned to Florida to use the same approach to design highways.

