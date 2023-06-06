I have read about recent proposals to install a roundabout at the Sea Island and Frederica road intersection, increase Sea Island Road to four lanes and modify the poorly designed gateway roundabout.
Our county has spent a fortune on engineering studies in an attempt to improve traffic flow, but didn’t design the roadways properly. They need to be designed as part of a whole system, not a segment. In some states highways are designed the same as other flow systems. I had an electrical circuit professor that returned to Florida to use the same approach to design highways.
You can increase Sea Island Road from two to four lanes but if the segment at each end of the system can’t pass the intended flow it won’t help much. Traffic will speed down Sea Island road and back up at each end. Also it doesn’t help to put a roundabout at the Sea Island and Frederica intersection if the connecting roads are two lanes. The Frederica Road exits should be four lanes.
Another thing you don’t do is design a roundabout with a stop light in it or near it. The Kings Way roundabout works great, but the poorly designed gateway roundabout has to be modified. It still won’t work well due to the nearby Demere Road light. The Demere and Frederica roundabout backs up constantly due to the two nearby stoplights. A new roundabout at the Frederica and Sea Island intersection will work poorly due to stop lights at the Harris Teeter and Atlantic Road exits.
Don’t waste tax dollars until the proper engineering is done.