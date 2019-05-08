Again our little island is paralyzed with traffic as these incredibly brave individuals hang off a helicopter doing god knows what. Two weeks ago, it took two hours to move around the island because Mother Nature tipped a truck over blocking three lanes of traffic on the causeway.

When are the citizens going to realize that we need another way on and off St. Simons Island? Another causeway headed to and from the north end of the island would resolve this issue.

Reinstate the toll and build a new causeway to the north end of the island. It should not take two hours to get from St. Simons United Methodist church to Ace Garden Center.

Let’s get it done.

Lesley Gonzalez

St. Simons Island

