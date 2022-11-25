After going to elementary and junior high here this has always been the place I wanted to return to. I am so disappointed in the decisions made regarding St. Simons Island. I can’t buy a house without worrying if the house next to me is a short term rental. I cannot believe the island is in the shape it is in. Let’s continue to build more homes to rent out so natives cant get around the island in a reasonable amount of time. How is it that now a house is allowed to be built on the marsh? That has always been protected, how much money was slid under the table for that? How do we sit here and allow the same people to continue to make the same decisions that endanger our life on the island. I am so disappointed and actually heartbroken. Once you tear up the beauty you cannot get it back.
Are we going for a Panama City vibe? I am all about updating and changes but I do not recognize this place anymore. Those reading may say to move then, and I will at some point, but that is not a solution to the obvious inability of our leaders to ensure this island is taken care of. Where is the money I have to give out for upkeep? Tybee Island has it right — charge for parking, use that money to take care of the island and not just for tourist but longtime residents.