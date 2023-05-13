I am writing to the residents of Glynn County to inform you of recent meetings, the latest of which being held May 10, 2023, by the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS). There is a plan being proposed to expand Sea Island Road to four lanes from the Demere Road intersection to Frederica Road. As I see it, the problem rests with these two intersections and not the connecting roadway. After these two intersections are addressed, it is my contention that the current two-lane roadway will be sufficient to move the traffic effectively.

The problem will be the planned destruction of the live oak canopy between the Hamilton Landing development and Epworth by the Sea, as well as the loss of the wetlands prior to the bridge at Dunbar Creek. Additionally, the buffers protecting the above mentioned developments will be destroyed and at least one home could be lost, taken by eminent domain.

