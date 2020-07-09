I’ve been reading the letters posted to The Brunswick News and I’m concerned. There is too much political posturing on both sides without any solutions offered. Why do you think your printed hatred of the other party or party’s candidate is going to change anyone’s opinion to reflect yours? Do you want support for your side? If yes, show me your side can do something positive to warrant my support.
Get your friends together, don your party’s caps or T-shirts and do something worthwhile we all can see and feel good about. Make a difference in our community.
Work in a food pantry once a week, tutor a child from the inner city, organize a litter pickup day, become a big brother or big sister to a child, go to supermarket parking lot and spend an hour rounding up all the shopping carts that people scatter, teach someone to read or play a musical instrument, help an older person load their groceries into their car, toss a football in the park with a kid or teach a child to sew or embroider. Do something — anything that shows your side is better and deserves some respect.
But most importantly, stop the hatred in your letters. Rotarians around the world have a 4 Way Test they repeat at every meeting. The last two principles I believe are most relevant:
In the things we do and say, will it build goodwill and better friendship? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Think about these two ideas when you write your next letter.
James Kielt
St. Simons Island