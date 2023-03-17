I want to share with you a soccer story that I will call “Special kindness on the soccer pitch.” Since this event happened this past weekend in Augusta, not many people in Brunswick know what happened, so here it is:
It has been said that sports can bring out the best in people. This is certainly an example of that happening. This past Friday, the Glynn Academy boys varsity soccer team was playing Lakeside Evans High School from Augusta. Late in the game, the score climbed to 5-0 in favor of the Red Terrors. Another win was virtually in the book.
Realizing that defeat for Lakeside was a near reality, the Lakeside coach “cleared” his bench. One of the substitutes was a special needs student who had not played much soccer, and had never scored a goal. Just the fact that this kid was playing makes for a fantastic story. And — when the Glynn team heard that he had never scored a goal — the Glynn Academy soccer team decided to take action. That’s right — the Lakeside kid scored his first goal ever. Word has it that the Lakeside soccer fans went crazy with delight.
Kudos to Coach Bobby Brockman and the GA Boys Soccer Team, who delivered a gift of kindness and humility to a student who needed it — and who scored a goal that he will never forget.
And yes — sports can bring out the best in all of us.