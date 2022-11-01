I support the SPLOST. The SPLOST 2022 referendum is on the general election ballot, and it is important that city and mainland residents are aware of the value and how it will impact Brunswick. Capital improvement projects for the city of Brunswick to be funded by SPLOST is broken into two tiers. Estimated SPLOST for the city’s Tier 1 is $28.6 million and Tier 2 an additional $8.8million.
• Storm drainage — install and or replace storm drainage inlets, pipes and ditches. Does it flood near your home?
• Pave various streets — resurface, pave and repair Altama Avenue, MLK Jr. Blvd., Parkwood Drive, Norwich Street, Albany Street (desperately needs resurfacing) and other city streets, hopefully, Wolfe, Ellis, Reynolds Streets.
• Sidewalk installation and or replacement — 1600-2600 block of Albany Street, 900-1100 block of Prince, 2500-3000 block of Reynolds and Lee Street. It would be nice to walk without tripping because of uneven or damaged sidewalks.
• Recreation facility — building renovations to upgrade facilities to include interior, exterior and activity space for areas such as the Lawrence Youth Center and the Howard Coffin Park center. Our children and youth deserve better recreation facilities.
It is important that all residents are aware of the benefits of SPLOST. Get out and vote.