Let’s get real about the idea that SPLOST is just a penny. The fact is, that penny adds up. If approved by voters, SPLOST will be in effect for six years. Here’s a look at how that extra penny could affect a Glynn County resident.
Over the next six years, will you be buying a new vehicle? That $50,000 purchase will cost an extra $500. Purchasing a new major appliance? Be prepared to pay more to cover the extra penny. Your family goes out for dinner twice a week? Another increase in that cost over the next six years. How about your kids? in a six-year period, if SPLOST is passed, add that penny to every dollar you spend on school supplies, toys, sporting goods, etc., as well as other everyday items. Think of: tools, home/auto repair and maintenance, electronics and more. Add it all up over six years, and you’ll see that you’re paying much more than an extra penny.