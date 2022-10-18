I don’t normally reach out politically unless I feel passionate about something. I am writing regarding the upcoming SPLOST vote.

My husband Ed has become very involved in the community, primarily Brunswick, spending several hours per week on a voluntary basis. We have both become energized and passionate about the possibilities surrounding the culture, living standards, beautification and overall development of Glynn County, specifically Brunswick, the gateway to St. Simons Island. A SPLOST yes vote from all of us would seriously impact the positive development of Glynn County. I have no question about this.

