I don’t normally reach out politically unless I feel passionate about something. I am writing regarding the upcoming SPLOST vote.
My husband Ed has become very involved in the community, primarily Brunswick, spending several hours per week on a voluntary basis. We have both become energized and passionate about the possibilities surrounding the culture, living standards, beautification and overall development of Glynn County, specifically Brunswick, the gateway to St. Simons Island. A SPLOST yes vote from all of us would seriously impact the positive development of Glynn County. I have no question about this.
I have watched from the sidelines as various and assorted citizens completely bash the idea of this SPLOST. I am open to opinions, yet, the same people continue to weigh in on every subject and I don’t always feel it is objective. If you do anything, learn about the possibilities for our community, from infrastructure improvements (storm drainage) to trails and boardwalks, public safety and recreation — many things that we will benefit from and share with future generations.
I hope you will join Ed and I with a vote for this SPLOST. Early voting is Oct. 17 through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. s
I thank you in advance for being objective on this and considering a yes vote. They say “it takes a village” and I hope our village shows up at the polls.