Glynn County recognizes the significant economic impact Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport (BQK) and St. Simons Island Airport at McKinnon Field (KSSI) have on the local community. Georgia Department of Transportation’s 2020 Economic Impact Reports attribute the total impact of the two airports to be $198.1 million, reflecting annual payroll and annual spending, generating $7.5 million in annual tax revenues.
A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is on the ballot for the March 16 election. The special 1% sales tax collected over three years will be used for specified projects, including $1.1 million for Glynn County’s airports.
The airport SPLOST projects include $800,000 for airfield safety and pavement improvements and a safety materials arresting system, to be built on the ends of the airport’s longest runway at St. Simons Airport. A $300,000 compass calibration pad at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport will determine the alignment of an aircraft’s compass. A taxilane is included in the project to give aircraft access between the ramp and taxiway. SPLOST funds will be leveraged to obtain more than $10 million in federal and state grants matching funds for named projects.
Additionally, $3.5 million of proposed SPLOST funds would be allotted to replacing the 40-year-old Fire Station No. 5 at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport that serves the local community and houses airplane firefighting equipment. Federal grant funds will also be added to the project covering approximately 40% of the cost.
Cedric King
Glynn County Airport Commission Chairman