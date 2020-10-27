In November of 2016, the voters of Glynn County approved the SPLOST 2016 referendum which stated the maximum tax collection ALLOWED was $71,595,000.
The official collections record on the county website at May 31 reveals total collections recorded were $ 71,678,554. Clearly collections had exceeded the maximum authorized to be collected at May 31. It was the responsibility of county manager Alan Ours to notify the state revenue department (DOR) that the revenue cap had been achieved and to terminate the collection of the tax effective as soon as possible, but no later than June 30, 2020.
Glynn County did not notify DOR until sometime in June, which resulted in the tax collection being extended through Sept. 30. The county error has cost the taxpayers an extra $7 million.
The official Glynn County notice is dated July 30, 2020. It states that “The county contacted the Georgia Department of Revenue to seek guidance.”
The Brunswick News on Oct. 13 included an article by Taylor Cooper regarding the Citizens Oversight Committee Annual Report. It disclosed that a number of the SPLOST projects were significantly over budget. Is it possible that Alan Ours deliberately schemed to keep the collections open?
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick