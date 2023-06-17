The amount of money recently received from the SPLOST program is reasonable, economically valid and viable reason to vote for and to encourage our congressional representatives to ensure the FairTax bill is brought forth and passed so that we may dispose of and destroy the current radical, weaponized, biased, horrible IRS forever. I encourage The Brunswick News to run articles explaining the merits of FairTax so your subscribers may understand this vital message. I encourage all readers to go to the FairTax website to discover and understand the ramifications of this bill.
Bill Johnson