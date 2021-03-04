As I write this, Georgia’s state senate is on the verge of adopting a bill (S.B. 102) that unfairly — and counter-productively — serves the interests of the fossil-fuel industry by throttling efforts of forward-looking communities such as Savannah, Atlanta and Athens, whose elected officials have decided to convert to clean energy.
Evaluating Glynn County’s SPLOST project list reveals related outdated biases that are holding back our community from wisely preparing for the most urgent and menacing issue of our time: the climate crisis.
Many of the SPLOST projects are, in effect, subsidies for the real estate and development sector. Road projects meant to handle more traffic will accommodate, if not help promote, further development in areas that are among the most vulnerable to rising sea level, flooding and storm surge.
My organization’s well-founded opposition to the SPLOST proposal is supported by similar concerns voiced by others on this opinion page.
Surely county officials should prioritize the protection of existing development from the accelerating threats caused by the emission of greenhouse gases overheating our planet.
Numerous scientific studies, including a 2015 analysis authored by well-qualified environmental experts at UGA, identify Georgia’s coastal counties as the most vulnerable to the accelerating ravages of rising sea level. The Union of Concerned Scientists has warned that these trends imminently threaten some 300,000 homes on the East Coast. Undoubtedly, many in Glynn County are among them.
Instead of subsidizing the fool’s errand of aiding reckless development by expanding road capacity, the SPLOST program should focus on flood protection and reducing fossil-fuel combustion.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast