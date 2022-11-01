The Glynn County Commissioners have turned SPLOST law upside down.
The Glynn County Commissioners have turned SPLOST law upside down.
It says, “In general, county governments may not use SPLOST proceeds for operating expenditures or maintenance of a SPLOST project.”
But SPLOST 2022 includes sidewalks and trails, park maintenance, bike paths, fishing pier maintenance, vehicles, equipment, economic development, roadway resurfacing and intersection improvements. Oh, and one proposed EMS building.
Our commissioners apparently never read the introduction to the actual SPLOST law because this commission has moved capital projects worth $25 million out of SPLOST to normal everyday operating funds and has included mostly maintenance or normal operating costs in the SPLOST.
No wonder the commissioners talk about the tourists paying some of the tax. The bulk of the spending is for St. Simons Island and the tourists.
Contrast that to the $7 million the commissioners took to spend on whatever they wanted, the $12 million that they plan to spend on the courthouse expansion and the stated $6 million for a proposed St. Simons Island roundabout.
The county takes surplus taxpayer funds and spends them however they want, but then they want to charge the hard working taxpayers for the tourist attractions.
I just don’t think that is the way SPLOST is supposed to work.
I will vote a resounding no.
Jane Fraser
Sea Island
