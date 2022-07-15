So despite overwhelming evidence, the board of commissioners has taken the final step to forcing a SPLOST decision on Glynn County.
Assume that you own a manufacturing company operating with an obsolete plant. You need to borrow $170 million to build the new plant. Russia is threatening the U.S. every other day. China may invade Taiwan, maker of computer chips, any day. The long-term effects of the supply chain malaise are unpredictable. Indeed, you have no guarantee that you can obtain supplies to keep the new plant running. Inflation is at a 50-year high. The federal reserve may raise the interest rate 100 basis points this month. If you build the plant, 1,500 of your long-term employees will be out of work for six months or more. The Federal Reserve and many leading economists predict a recession that will be deep and long term, probably like 2008 or worse. In fact we are already in a recession. The question is, do you borrow the money and build the plant, or do you hunker down amid uncertainty regarding your key suppliers and the ability to even stay in production?
In all my years in business, I know what I would do. Bill Brunson admits that he cannot budget for the cost of a set of tires in this economy. But the BOC is willing to float a project list of $170 million and ask you to pay for it. After all, it is not theirs.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick