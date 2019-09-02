It is said that “hindsight is always 20/20.” But, the editorial in Friday’s Brunswick News has conveniently left out the fact that, because there were a lot of people that did not want roundabouts, the Board of Commissioners specifically and consciously changed those descriptions that included “roundabouts” to “intersection improvements,” and it was this language (i.e., “intersection improvements”) that the voters supported.
The editorial also failed to mention that the same “logic” they have proposed is not being applied to the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road. It was one of the three for which a “roundabout” was mentioned, but is not now being planned. Is there a double standard at work here?
Kudos to the SPLOST Oversight Committee for trying to ensure that SPLOST funds are spent wisely and shame on our commissioners for not being willing to admit an error and do the right thing with those SPLOST funds.
George Ragsdale
Islands Planning Commission member