In regards to Mr. Daniel’s Broker’s Corner on the defeat of SPLOST 2021, he actually summed it up best when he states “perhaps between now and next time — November of 2022 at the earliest, the next election cycle — we can agree on what to put on the list.”
That’s it in a nutshell. We can agree the people did not have a chance on input. The reason SPLOST works well in other parts of Georgia is because there is foresight, transparency, oversight and listening to what the people want.
Ed Giardino
St. Simons Island