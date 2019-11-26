Glynn County Animal Shelter was inspected by the Georgia Department of Agriculture on Sept. 24, 2019. The official inspection highlighted a number of deficiencies in the current shelter.
These issues have been well documented for years and should come as no surprise to anyone:
• Interior kennel walls and floors cracked and water permeable.
• Inadequate size of kennel drains (4” instead of 6” or larger).
• Deterioration of wooden supports and chain link fencing.
• Quarantine area insufficiently sized or ventilated.
• Wire crates that are used in surgery area in need of replacement or upgrade.
• Heat and air system undersized and in need of upgrade.
As the State Inspector noted “Many of the requirements not met are due to age of building (19 years old) and major time and costs associated with these repairs.”
To carry this assessment one step further, did anyone mention that there is $1.3 million in a pre-authorized SPLOST 2016 fund that could correct all of these deficiencies, as well as any not mentioned in the report.
Why the delay in investing the available funds to improve and upgrade the existing facility?
Barbara Sancomb
Jekyll Island