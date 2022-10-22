I was a vocal critic of SPLOST 2021, but I’m switching my vote to “yes” this year. Here’s why: SPLOST 2021 was rushed, poorly planned, and lacked any formal public input. It was difficult to find easy-to-understand information about SPLOST 2016 projects, many were still not completed and collections didn’t end when they were supposed to, eroding public trust. Overall, the message from the county was: We don’t value your input, we won’t clearly communicate how we’re spending your money, but we will drag you to the polls for the sixth time in a year. It’s no wonder SPLOST 2021 failed.
I’ve seen a lot of positive changes since then. Public input has been collected via online survey and town hall meetings, directly resulting in projects being removed from the 2022 list that were not a priority for citizens, including a new roundabout on SSI and a new juvenile justice facility. The county created a new position overseeing all SPLOST projects and responsible for driving them to completion. This has already impacted the pace of completion for SPLOST 2016 projects and will make future projects more timely and efficient. They’ve also hired a new communications director and expanded their website with more easy-to-understand information.