I am submitting this letter to show support and spread awareness of the importance of passing SPLOST 2022. The SPLOST 2022 referendum will be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot and it is important that all members of our community be aware of the value of SPLOST and know exactly how it will impact Glynn County.
A vote “yes” for SPLOST 2022 will impact Glynn County in the following ways:
• A yes vote will — Bring in an estimated $133 million to $170 million dollars over a six-year period beginning in April 2023.
• A yes vote will — Help with our traffic congestion
• A yes vote will — Improve our parks and recreation
• A yes vote will — Provide us with a new fire station
Glynn County has needs and a yes vote for SPLOST 2022 will impact Glynn County in such a powerful way. To learn more about SPLOST 2022 visit www.impactglynn.com.