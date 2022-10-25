Julian Smith spent a lot of dollars to pay for his diatribe opposing SPLOST 22 in the Oct. 20 edition of The Brunswick News complaining about adding a 1% tax on purchases. He used the word “stupid” seven times in his ad, and his ad reveals that he appears to be a stupidity expert. He refers to himself as “this old professor.” I am a retired professor with a Ph.D. in business, but it doesn’t take a Ph.D. to realize that if Glynn County doesn’t receive 44% of our funds from visitors for needed improvements, then all of us county residents will have to pay 100% through taxes for them.
County residents voted down the SPLOST last year, and that served as a “wake-up call” for the board of commissioners. This year the board held forums for citizen feedback in revising the SPLOST project plans, so let’s move forward. Open your mind and “lighten up” Julian.