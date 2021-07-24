Have you heard the radio advertisements? If you had employees during the COVID-19 crisis, the government, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer, will give you a gift of $14,000 per employee (no limit on number of employees) that you don’t have to pay back.
In addition, if you lost loved ones to COVID-19, they set up a $350,000 payout per family to “compensate you for your loss.” Too bad, if you lost a loved one to an accident, pneumonia or cancer. What a crime this is against the American taxpayer.
This is what happens when irresponsible politicians (both Democrat and Republican alike) pass huge trillion dollar spending bills without taking the time to read and study and debate the bill’s merits.
In 1776, we took up arms against the British for “taxation without representation.” Deja vu all over again. Our representatives in Washington have lost sight of their responsibilities. They are all incompetent and need to be sent home with the next election.
And now, President Biden wants to throw another $3.7 trillion away on needless social programs? I sure hope that he and Kamala stand on the street corners of America handing out this money to hard working Americans so that I will have a chance to tell him thanks, personally.
Ralph Bennett
Brunswick