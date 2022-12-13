We have a great police force here but to be honest, we need at least 50 more officers to just catch speeders. I would guess 80% of the drivers go 10-20 mph over the posted speed limit in Glynn County. I drive the limit but almost everyone passes me, so they are speeding. What is it, the toxins in the water that makes people fear nothing? If you get into a wreck and you don’t die your insurance will go out of sight. This is the most dangerous place I have ever lived, it’s scary. Eighteen people died in 2017 on just U.S. 17 alone. I suppose we could hire one officer for every 10 drivers and each would have huge ticket books, or raise the fines to $1,000 for the second offense.
Donald Green