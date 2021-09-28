We have the COVID virus but in Brunswick, we have the “pedal to the metal virus.” We have the Brunswick Police working hard to stop the speeding but just about everyone speeds.
I have a dashcam, and I do the speed limit but 80% of the drivers pass me so they must be speeding. I think we need one of two things. First, the Brunswick Police should hire 100 more officers, and we have them on every major road. They speed on Harry Driggers sometimes 60 to 70 mph. I have clocked them with VASCAR or the time distance between two points. I live in Shell Point, and they have pulled off the road into the grass when I saw some idiot speeding and trying to get to the schools out there.
I will bet in the seven years I have lived here, I have called the Brunswick Police 50 times. They come out, but I was told they cannot live out there and that is understandable. I have called the road department, and they refused to put up a flashing sign to try to get people to slow down out there.
Harry Driggers, U.S. 17, The Spur Hwy. 25 and U.S. 341 are the roads they speed on. We have a horrible problem as pointed out 18 people were killed in 2017.
They refuse to tell you how many in 2018, 2019 and 2020. I am beyond scared for my family and me in Glynn County.
Donald Green
Brunswick