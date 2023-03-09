I am terrified to drive on the streets of Brunswick and here’s why. First, I live in Shell Point, a subdivision off Harry Driggers Boulevard. At the entrance, even if I am going to town, I never turn right for fear of being rear-ended. To the right there is one school and industrial building drivers seem to always be late to. If I turn right I could get rear-ended because drivers come from U.S. 17 at speeds way exceeding the 25 mph signs. No one pays any attention and goes by them anywhere from 40 to 70 mph trying to get their kids to school.
A few years back I complained to the county road department to put up two flashing speed signs, but they refused. I called the county police department, and they have been great about catching speeders. In fact, they put up one of those radar signs and over the week it was installed they caught over 400 speeders. The great police force have pulled over many, but they cannot live out here and I understand that. One note though: If indeed all 400 or more were ticketed, our general fund would increase. OK, next I try to drive the speed limit, if it’s 45, I drive 45. On the Ga. 25 Spur, drivers fly by intersections at 50 to 70 mph, and I have a dash cam to prove it. If I am doing 40 they pass me like I was stopped.