I want to say that the Brunswick Police are the best trained most efficient police force I have ever seen, so my complaint is not with them. They definitely would be the ones you would want on your side if someone had a gun pointed at you. They work long, hard hours up to 12 hours a day, and that is tough on any human. I do not know how many are on patrol at one time, but there are more roads than they have officers to cover.
My main complaint is Harry Driggers Boulevard. I will bet few drive less than 60 mph. I have a dash cam, and I record the evil doers when I can. I think you can go a few miles per hour over the limit unless you are in a school zone, but we have a school out there and lots of sub-divisions where they fly by at 60 and above.
I have called the roads department, and I was told flat out if someone gets killed only then will they put up warning lights. A year or so ago, the Brunswick Police put out one of the camera speed signs, and they caught over 400 evil doers. I do hope no one else dies on Driggers Boulevard, but we have already lost two teens since I have lived here.
I live in Shell Point with two blind curves, and sometimes it’s hard to get out without getting tailgated. Will someone do something?
Donald Green
Brunswick