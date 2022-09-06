I write this letter to express my condolences to the family of the young woman, who worked hard to fulfill her dream of becoming a registered nurse. Her career was cut short when she was crossing Parkwood Drive on her way to work at the hospital. I know it’s hard work to become a RN because I am one.
Instead of crosswalks, there should be larger crossing areas connecting employee parking lots to the hospital. They can be called a hospital zone, similar to a school zone. There can be flashing lights at all times alerting drivers there are pedestrians in the area, slow down. I say at all times because different employees work different shifts within a 24 hour day. That would be an easy enough fix to keep hospital employees safe. We must protect our frontline workers.