We need help on St. Simons Island controlling the excessive speed on the causeway and the island. It is slowly losing its pristine charm. The causeway call sign is now I-95 East — a danger for all drivers coming on and off the island, not to mention the excessive speed traveling to the north end of the island.
While some listen to our concerns, most fall on deaf ears. We can lose the battle to keep the island quaint and become a little Atlanta, or we can fight to keep our values and our respect along with grasping the future.
Tommy Weisberg
St. Simons Island