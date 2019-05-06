Some folks say other folks are trying to scare good folks about socialism, its effects and consequences. Nope. Other folks are speaking about socialism based on history, facts, truth, and personal experience. Something some folks prefer not happen and particularly don’t want good folks who they are trying to influence to hear.
My purpose is not to try and persuade the good folks or even the some folks about socialism and its perils. Instead, I would like to recommend several books for folks of all persuasions to read prior to the 2020 Presidential election. Then decide for yourself which road you want to take. There is an old saying that everyone listens to the stranger from out of town with the briefcase. In this instance the stranger with the briefcase are three time honored classics.
I believe you will enjoy reading and hearing from them. They will enlighten you on the subjects of utopia, socialism, communism, totalitarianism, and dystopia. The worst thing that will come of it is plain good entertainment. Perhaps some will even decide to investigate further. So put down your cell, turn off the tube and prepare to nourish your mind. Enjoy the reads and have a good time on your journey — George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” and Lois Lowry’s “The Giver.”
“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others” — excerpt from “Animal Farm.”
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island