It’s Halloween. Wear your spaceport mask.
This week’s Spaceport Camden news release made these astounding statements as if they are relevant to the spaceport: “Georgia Southern University found that Camden County already accounts for 278 of Georgia’s 926 direct space industry jobs.”
“Camden County has a significantly higher level of specialization in the primary launch sector than does the state of Georgia…”
It’s a fact that 100% of Camden’s “specialization in the primary launch sector” and jobs are related to Trident II D5 ballistic missiles launched from Ohio-class submarines.
Together, commercial space companies Blue Origin, SpaceX, ABL Space, Vector, Firefly, Rocket Lab, Moon Express, Generation Orbit, Relativity and United Launch Alliance produce precisely zero jobs in Camden County. Northrop-Grumman had one job position open last week at Kings Bay for work on ballistic missiles.
It’s a fact if you combine the PwC and Georgia Southern University reports, and you find that less than 1% of all aerospace workers in Georgia are directly employed in “space.” (Of 108,000 employed in “Aerospace,” 926 are employed in “space” businesses including ballistic submarine missiles.)
Spaceport Camden thinks it can hide behind the mask of respectability. Georgia uses “aerospace” as an inclusive term covering the life cycle of activities for vehicles that fly in the air or in space. That includes airplanes, parts, refurbishment, airports, drones, and yes, even rockets.
Universities were once sources of real research and knowledge, not propaganda.
Camden commissioners spend our tax money on this kind of trick-or-treat. What a horror show.
Steve Weinkle
Woodbine