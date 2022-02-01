The Camden County Board of Commissioners appears to be dead set on purchasing the contaminated Union Carbide property as soon as they are legally allowed to do so. A county government has absolutely no business knowingly purchasing a heavily contaminated piece of property.
The Union Carbide property is contaminated with some of most toxic compounds ever formulated. It is also unlikely that the full extent of the contamination on the Union Carbide property is known. In 2019, Jacobs Engineering found a previously unknown area where 50 gallon drums were buried. Right now, these surprises are solely Union Carbide’s problem, but soon they will become the problem of Camden County taxpayers.
Perhaps most troubling is the fact that the commissioners seem to be comfortable owning the Union Carbide property prior to having anything real worked out with a commercial rocket company or otherwise. The commissioners also know that it is virtually certain that a federal lawsuit will soon be filed seeking the invalidation of the spaceport site operator license.
So what happens if this lawsuit is successful and there is no spaceport license? What does the county do with this heavily contaminated property? If the commissioners want to proceed to purchase the Union Carbide property, they need to obtain a commitment from Union Carbide to repurchase the property to the extent the spaceport does not materialize. This is the only way to ensure that generations of taxpayers in Camden County will not be stuck subsidizing the ownership of the property.
Kevin Lang
Athens