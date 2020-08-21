Thanks for the front page coverage of the latest on Spaceport Camden. The FAA has never allowed shooting rockets of any size over anybody anywhere, and they won’t start doing that in Camden County.
So far the county has spent over $8 million on this spaceport fantasy that any sensible, logical person can see is not going to result in the thriving space industry with lots of high paying jobs for Camden residents that the Spaceport Camden folks promise. So why have they done it? Why do they persist? Who is profiting from this fool’s errand?
Another question is what else could Camden County have done with that money? The $8 million would supply every one of the students in the Camden County school system with a Chromebook computer and probably internet access. That might be a good idea in this day of COVID-19 or really any day. Little Cumberland residents aren’t the only ones who should be upset.
Paula Eubanks
Little Cumberland Island