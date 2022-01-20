Pending the outcome of a referendum that threatens to block their efforts, Camden County spaceport promoters continue wasting millions in public funds on a project being boosted by a troubling mix of wishful thinking and audacious chicanery.
Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] approval of the spaceport resulted from politically influenced promotion, blatantly conflicting with the agency’s obligation to regulate such facilities in the public interest.
Consider that:
• FAA’s certification rests on the absurd assumption that a rocket which doesn’t even exist can be safely launched without endangering hundreds of Camden County homes and pristine natural resources at Cumberland Island National Seashore. But these same areas would be directly exposed to flaming debris scattered when rockets that actually exist fail to launch.
• The site selected for launching is surrounded by toxically contaminated industrial disposal-areas, likely to be dangerously disturbed by rocket operations. A test done in 2017 caused the spread of arsenic into areas vulnerable to groundwater contamination, but such effects were omitted in FAA’s assessment.
• Under current county leadership, the highly speculative, costly spaceport project is depriving Camden residents of improved quality of life by wastefully diverting substantial tax revenues — more than $10 million in county funds have been squandered in advancing the project. Yet, some county employees who provide essential services are so underpaid that they are leaving for jobs in the private sector.
Camden taxpayers, and all citizens, deserve the benefit of responsible decisions that are based on facts, not extravagantly expensive — and dangerous — speculation.
David Kyler
St. Simons Island