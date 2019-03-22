If you like the way Representative Steven Sainz has short-circuited voter oversight of the spaceport, you’ll love his legislative bill to create a Camden Spaceport Authority. His bill includes:
• The Authority shall have perpetual existence, even if a spaceport is never built.
• All five board members shall be appointed by the Camden County Commission.
•The Authority shall make its own rules and regulations for its own government.
• The Authority shall have the power to condemn property.
• Funding for the Authority will come from the Camden County Budget. The amount is unknown and perhaps is unlimited.
• The Authority funding is totally dependent on Camden taxpayers unless the Authority someday generates sufficient revenues.
Let Representative Steven Sainz know his political sponsorship of the Spaceport Authority will end up in a bad place for his constituents and for his career. Tell him to support voters rather than politicians.
Steve Weinkle
Woodbine