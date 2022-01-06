Over the holidays Coastal Georgia’s Spaceport Camden became just the fifth Federal Aviation Administration-approved vertical launch spaceport in America. It can now play a key role in America’s space exploration and national security and generate economic, educational and environmental benefits for Camden County and the entire state of Georgia.
Aerospace products are Georgia’s No. 1 export. Georgia Tech’s No. 2 ranked aerospace engineering program produces the most aerospace engineers in the country and the University of Georgia is working on NASA-funded projects. Spaceport Camden will expand Georgia’s aerospace business and career opportunities even further. It will also ensure stewardship of its surrounding wetlands which will be maintained as a permanent launch barrier and natural habitat utopia for a diverse species of wildlife.
Its southern latitude will provide favorable weather for year-round commercial and government small rocket launches and provide a natural boost created by the Earth’s rotation for greater velocity, payloads and fuel efficiency. It also has canal barge access to the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean, connecting it to Kennedy Space Center for potential future growth opportunities.
Timing is ideal as demand for communication satellites and space exploration increases. Military needs are also expanding rapidly to meet national security interests as China sets new launch records (many military related) and Russia, North Korea and Iran are all launching rockets into space. For all these reasons, this FAA approval of Spaceport Camden is a win for Camden County, the state of Georgia and America.
Scott Gooch
Savannah