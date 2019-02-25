Saw the cartoon in today’s paper with Bernie Sanders riding the socialism train full of free stuff. While I understand folks here in Georgia are against this redistribution of wealth, I wonder how they square that with reality.

Most southern states get more back from the federal government than they pay. Georgia alone gets back $1.29 for every dollar it pays in federal tax. As a former resident of New Jersey, which gets back about $.79 for each dollar paid, I’m fully aware of the discrepancy.

So let’s keep this in mind when we rail about the takers living off other people’s money.

Jeanne Kane

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.