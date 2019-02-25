Saw the cartoon in today’s paper with Bernie Sanders riding the socialism train full of free stuff. While I understand folks here in Georgia are against this redistribution of wealth, I wonder how they square that with reality.
Most southern states get more back from the federal government than they pay. Georgia alone gets back $1.29 for every dollar it pays in federal tax. As a former resident of New Jersey, which gets back about $.79 for each dollar paid, I’m fully aware of the discrepancy.
So let’s keep this in mind when we rail about the takers living off other people’s money.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island