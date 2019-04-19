I read in the article “This date in history” that on April 16 1862, the Confederacy conscripted, drafted, all white men between the age of 18 to 35.
These men were drafted to defend their homeland, Glynn County, and now I understand that due to political correctness they will not be recognized for their ultimate sacrifice.
The same state that ordered them into harms way is now refusing to let them be recognized with their brother and sister veterans. This doesn’t seem right, and I recommend other veterans like myself stand up for them. In 1862, the war was not about slaves. It was about unfair tariffs.
Joe Ladensack
Brunswick