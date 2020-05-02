I commend Mr. Terry Dickson for the optimism in his column, “Good and bad sides to all situations” (April 26). But I take issue with a comment he made: “it’s a minus that a lot of men can’t work and are bored at home and, as a result, you can’t go outside without hearing a gas-powered leaf blower. It’s a plus that the leaf blowers drown out the thump of hip hop from passing cars.” However, the sounds of hip hop and the sounds of a leaf blower equally distract us from a peaceful afternoon stroll. So why does Mr. Dickson prefer one over the other?
I would like to remind Mr. Dickson that just an hour south of here, in November 2012, Jordan Davis was murdered in his car for playing hip hop “too loud“ while parked at a gas station. This crime offered evidence to a sobering fact about our nation: that sound emanated by African Americans — or from African American culture — is undesirable. In many instances, the justice system actively tries to silence it. In some instances, citizens — like the one in Jacksonville — simply take matters into their own hands.
While Mr. Dickson understandably prefers peace and quiet from all sources, American citizens have a low tolerance for the din that emanates from Black bodies and culture but a relatively high tolerance for the din that emanates from most everybody else. Let’s use this situation as an opportunity to change that perception.
Rami Stucky
St. Simons Island