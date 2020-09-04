I don't own a computer, but I feel it's the only way to make your readers aware of a destructive force that is destroying the country form within.
His name is George Soros, a Hungarian billionaire. He was involved in helping Kim Foxx's state attorney race in Illinois. His money is feeding the Black Lives Matter movement.
I beg you to make this widely available to your reading public. My heart is broken. I don't understand why President Trump does not confiscate his money and designate him as a social terrorist. I greatly appreciate your time and effort in this matter.
Robert Cino
Brunswick