I placed my paddle in the queue along with three others already there. Soon someone yelled “You are up.” As I retrieved my paddle, I noticed three young kids advancing to the court ahead of me. Two went to one side of the court, leaving me to partner with a young girl.
As customary we ask for each other’s name and I added, “How old are you?” to each. One, relatively small young lady answered “10,” her young male partner said “11” and my partner answered “12.” Play began as I casually lobbed a serve to the young girl who promptly and with force returned the ball at my feet, which I missed. “Wow” I thought as she then served to me with the same velocity as her return.