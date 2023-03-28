I would like to publicly praise Jay Sulkowsky, owner of Creative Landscapes, for being a honest person. Recently, at a local business on St. Simons Island, I paid for my purchase and left the store. Inadvertently, the store owner did not close my credit card purchase and when Jay’s purchase was recorded, it was placed onto my credit card.
Jay could have easily walked out without saying a word and left me being stuck with buying his purchase. He did not. He notified the store owner who notified me of the situation. Jay and I communicated and he sent me a check for the incorrectly charged amount on my credit card.