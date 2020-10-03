Some food for thought for those who think that the response to coronavirus is too restrictive.
According to the SGHS report from Sept. 30, Glynn County had 3,486 reported cases, 22 hospitalizations and 95 deaths.
As of Oct. 1, according to the New Zealand Ministry of Health, New Zealand had 1,492 confirmed cases, 1 hospitalization and 25 deaths.
New Zealand has a population of 4.7 million (2018). Glynn County has a population of 85,219 (2018).
I wonder what the numbers would have looked like if our national and state leaders had taken more decisive action earlier.
Mark Hartry
Brunswick