We moved to Glynn County 11 years ago. Downtown was a reasonable place for shopping and eating. Storefronts were occupied, and there was a nice selection of restaurants. Still not recovered from the 2009-2011 recession, it has lost its charm and looks sad, worn. There’s no investment revival.
“Why is this?” Observation suggests why there is little commercial development in Brunswick. We don’t need an expensive study on “Why?” Look around, the reasons hit you in the eye:
• Blight spreads throughout the city and nearby county,
• Many rundown, empty stores and collapsing homes,
• Yards filled with rubbish,
• Apparently no ordinances concerning maintaining/condemning real property and evident lack of adequate enforcement of any ordinance in place,
• Drug activity: Heroin, crack, meth, marijuana, sex and prescription drugs bought/sold all over,
• Shootings and murders associated with illegal drug activity,
• Drunks, unlicensed, driving unregistered vehicles, without insurance,
• Foul odors from the water treatment plant.
While not a scientific list, together it results in fewer visitors to Brunswick, downtown or otherwise.
It’s fine to plan to do something about issues, if you actually do something about them. It’s that do part we’re missing. Think: Why would you come here as a tourist? Why raise your children here?
A partial solution is to go with your strength: Develop the waterfront. It’s nice and it’s there. Lease the land cheap to build restaurants, shops, parking. Results: Tax revenues to fix other things. Parks cost money. Restaurant/shop tax revenues can fix problems.
Lt. Col. Steven Bullock, AUS (Ret.)
Oak Grove Island