Intelligence is the ability to perceive, pose and resolve problems related to survival: survival expressed through ourselves, our children and families, through our schools and associations, our villages, our nations, our species, our environments, our dreams and beliefs. One expanding circle of survival.
There are those who understand that if survival measures are to succeed, there must be confidence and reciprocity; who will carefully balance their own freedoms against necessary obligations, often by means of organized government action, to achieve survival goals across a broad spectrum, for themselves and for all life. This is a function of intelligence, moral argument and a sense of the sacred.
Then there are those who prefer mass shootings to continue and COVID deaths to surge rather than that government should regulate anything. When they hear of school shootings, they pass legislation to put more guns on the street.
When they hear of climate change, they light “blood-and-soil” bonfires and rev their monster trucks; when they hear of pandemics, they gather into idiot-klatches and breathe on each other. If there were a water shortage, and our government mandated water-use restrictions, they would soak their lawns and fill their pools in angry defiance. And their claim that “the election was stolen” is but pure religious dogma, a poisonous delusion enabling and condoning violent treason. They are a breed of cat, intelligence-wise.
George Carlin was once asked what he thought about “the dope problem.” He said we definitely have too many dopes.
Funny, but ain’t nobody laughin’.