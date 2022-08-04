Intelligence is the ability to perceive, pose and resolve problems related to survival: survival expressed through ourselves, our children and families, through our schools and associations, our villages, our nations, our species, our environments, our dreams and beliefs. One expanding circle of survival.

There are those who understand that if survival measures are to succeed, there must be confidence and reciprocity; who will carefully balance their own freedoms against necessary obligations, often by means of organized government action, to achieve survival goals across a broad spectrum, for themselves and for all life. This is a function of intelligence, moral argument and a sense of the sacred.

