For the past 15 winters, we have spent a 10-week break from the Great White North here in the Golden Isles. We have enjoyed the plays, concerts, movies and Cinema Gourmet at the Ritz, musical performances at the Glynn Academy and Jekyll Island Convention Center, lectures on various subjects of interest at the Library and off-beat films at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Near the top of our list of things to do, however, has been wandering downtown Brunswick on First Fridays.
We browsed, and sometimes purchased, the merchandise of the local shops, enjoying a light libation as we meandered.
Our enthusiasm took a jolt when we learned on attending the February function that First Friday had been turned into First Fridry during our absence.
Not being a lawyer, I do not know what legislation is required to rectify this problem, but surely it is not insurmountable or time-consuming. I do know, however, that immediate action is required to encourage the efforts of the merchants to revive downtown Brunswick.
If the Brunswick city officials need help, perhaps they could seek assistance from their compatriots in Moultrie, who recently passed an ordinance to allow people to drink alcohol outdoors during certain city-sponsored downtown events.
In the meantime, to address the current dilemma, perhaps the merchants could post a notice at the shop exit stating: “No Alcohol Beyond this Point,” open the wine and get back to what had been a great way to support downtown Brunswick merchants.
Ron Campbell
St. Simons Island