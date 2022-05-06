Crisis will escalate until morality improves.
It seems our darkened world will need to crack open more fully before any light can get in, that we will continue in our discord until we have despoiled any goodness we might rather have passed on to our grandchildren, until the only route left to the grace we so sorely need shall run through the suffering we so doggedly pursue.
Only wisdom and compassion can transform us; and when, lately, has anyone preached on that? We are devoured by giants; we are ignorance on fire; we are without reverence for one another. The poets and prophets are ridiculed and scorned. Nobody takes anything seriously; nobody except the Ukrainians, who are our advance column.
We don’t need to figure things out; we need to look up from our distractions and attend to the world we have made, the world that is actually here; to quit “thinking” and actually look. The defining feature of evil is its self-destructiveness, and we are not innocent.
Virtue comes not of moral rectitude, but of excellence in thought and in action, of being generous inside and out, of being true from start to finish, of being careful in our language and listening before we speak.
We should mark out specific territories of life as sacred and become sensitive to the presence of false gods, exchanging our bullets for bells and our angry loneliness for one another.
To strive against darkness we must imitate the divine.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island