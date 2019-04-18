I just want to let the folks in the surrounding area know that this snowbird, for the last 20 years, really thinks you have the most wonderful place to live. For the most part you live, work and pray together. Things get done, not at the pace many would like, but they get done.
But for the life of me I’ll never understand the socialist and marxist that use this great newspaper to spread lies, untruths and just plain bologna to the public. You see them every few weeks spewing their vial hatred, crying that our country’s failing when the exact opposite is occurring. I guess the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years in an awful thing?
This is what you would get if you choose to cast your lot with the socialist (as did Venezuela). Free college (one trillion more in debt), free health care for all (1.5 trillion), free pay (even if you don’t want to work), free food (but no farting cows), no gas engines (no gas equals no gas tax which equals no roads). You can see where we would be headed with all this government run, free everything, tax, tax, tax (estimated as high as 70 to 80 percent).
Oh yeah they want your guns, open borders, after-birth abortion and no air travel too.
One goofball says the conservatives have no ideas. How about good jobs, lower taxes and not depending on government handouts?
So, folks, keep on doing what you’re doing. It might not be perfect, but it’s close.
Jim Sherry
Jekyll Island