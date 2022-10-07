These high prices are caused by high fuel costs — it presently costs more to transport goods than to produce them — and high fuel costs are the result of the Ukraine War. Present inflation is the result of the COVID crisis.
Millions of Americans were suddenly and unexpectedly without income, and drastic measures were taken to stave off collapse and deprivation.
Two trillion-plus dollars were released into the economy to save lives, and everyone knew this would cause inflation in the intermediate run, and so it has. This largesse unfortunately fell equally upon the worthy and unworthy, which was the cost of taking responsive measures to meet a devastating crisis. Many who didn’t need it and many who didn’t deserve it received payments, but millions of families and businesses were saved from disruption and ruin by this release of money, and nobody had a better idea. So all this talk of socialism is, again, just so much political hooey. Who’s to blame for the worldwide pandemic? Who’s to blame for the war in Ukraine? Pick a culprit.
I saw old Biden on C-span last night at some event. He was able to deliver a coherent commentary, integrating an understanding of domestic, foreign and economic policy extemporaneously, without lying, without teleprompter, without blaming anyone, and without once mentioning himself; something that would have been impossible for Putin’s ex-boyfriend. Incidentally, I saw where Q-anon has proclaimed 45 “The Son of Man.” I’ll bet he lapped that up like liquid Big Mac.