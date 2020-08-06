The next election will be between Trump and Biden’s vice president selection. If Biden wins, this person (Rice, Abrams, Bottoms, Baldwin, Bash, Duckworth, Harris) will immediately wrest control of the presidency from this worn-out, exhausted, lifetime swamp crook and oligarch, as he is placed back into his political sarcophagus; and she will then immediately relinquish the executive power to Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff and the other radical, hypocritical, socialist Marxists and power-mad bureaucrats.
Can you even imagine who will be appointed to this VP’s cabinet: Maxine Waters, Cortez, Tlaib, Omar, Hunter Biden, Baldwin, Bottoms, Bash, Duckworth, Rice?
Bernie’s twisted philosophy of Democratic Socialism (total nonsense, a complete oxymoron) will then pervade and infect America as everyone is seduced and deceived by the appeal of “free bread and circuses” for everyone — always.
Federalism, as outlined by James Madison, will die a quick death and give way to authoritarian control by the federal government (as Bernie advocates). Individual rights will then succumb to federal mandates and suffocating regulations, as the D.C. bureaucracy engulfs and invades the entire nation. Individual and states’ rights will slowly disappear, as our Democratic Republic turns into a radical, socialist oligarchy.
Many believe Nov. 3 will be the last chance that we will have to save our Democratic Republic from the ravages of socialism. Contemplate Churchill’s prophetic statement: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherint virtue is the equal sharing of misery.
Martin Carey
St. Simons Island