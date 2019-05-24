Progressives, Walter Johnsons and Debbie and Dickie Downers of our country tell us to look to Norway, Sweden, and Finland as examples of how wonderful life is under socialism for the people of those countries. So I did.
What I found was not impressive. It appears the panacea called socialism is not that great and in fact dismal, particularly as it relates to high cost of social programs, immigration overload, and increased violent crime mostly due to asylum seekers. One article stated “while freedom, tolerance and happiness are indeed important values there, you can expect to enjoy them only if you’re Norwegian.” Thus their treatment of indigenous people, minorities and foreigners is nefarious.
Violence (assaults/rape/murder) and unrest by immigrants has escalated in all three of these countries. Nearly 163,000 asylum seekers entered the country of Sweden in 2015 an incredible influx for a country of 10 million. Sweden has instituted tougher border controls to help stem the tide of rampant immigration and subsequent violence.
Recently in Finland, the socialist government resigned due to their failure to overhaul overburdened social programs and immigration. News reports the “increase in unemployment, mounting cost of social benefits .... problems in educating foreigners, and issues of assimilation with the majority culture which respects Finnish values....” are problematic.
Norway, Sweden and Finland’s combined population of about 20 million are overwhelmed by soft immigration, costly social programs and rising violence. Sound familiar America. Perhaps we should look elsewhere for inspiration.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island